Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 186,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,953. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

