Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $24.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.77. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $436.24 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

