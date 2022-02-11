Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 39% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06855170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,302.33 or 0.99785914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.