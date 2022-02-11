Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to “Buy”

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK remained flat at $$21.39 on Friday. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

