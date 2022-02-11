SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,952,500 shares, a growth of 1,376.9% from the January 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,525.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.