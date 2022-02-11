SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,952,500 shares, a growth of 1,376.9% from the January 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,525.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.
About SSAB AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.