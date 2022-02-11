Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) Short Interest Down 100.0% in January

Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tengion has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Tengion Company Profile

Tengion, Inc is a medicine company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing of neo-organs and products. The company was founded by Steven Nichtberger and David I. Scheer on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.

