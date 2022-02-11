Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of TATYY stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $46.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

