Jeffery R. Young Sells 232 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 232 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $23,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $101.76. 113,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

