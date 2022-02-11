CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Purchases $105,900.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,921,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,731. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

