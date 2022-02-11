Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $42.38

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.