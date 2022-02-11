AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,653 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.24. 1,249,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,621. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $143.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

