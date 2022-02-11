Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will announce $18.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.63 million and the lowest is $17.56 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $72.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $73.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.46 million, with estimates ranging from $88.79 million to $97.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.
RWAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
