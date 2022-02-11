CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0408 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $26,542.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00038188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00102358 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.