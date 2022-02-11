Jennifer Peppe Sells 10,000 Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Peppe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $23.95. 243,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Imago BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $10,709,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $53,506,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

