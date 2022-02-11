Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 824,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,838. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.