Charles E. Adair Sells 6,231 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GL stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 580,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

