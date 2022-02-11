Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HZNP traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $96.65. 2,316,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after buying an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,271,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $98,872,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 672,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

