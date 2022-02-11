Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
HZNP traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $96.65. 2,316,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.
HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
