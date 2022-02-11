Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, January 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,200.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $465,060.00.

EXPI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.79. 759,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

