Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.46

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 43907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($48.28) to €41.00 ($47.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

