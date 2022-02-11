$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.88.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,012 shares of company stock valued at $20,307,986 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,205,000 after purchasing an additional 306,553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.