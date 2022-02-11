Render Token Market Cap Hits $563.88 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Render Token has a market cap of $563.88 million and $63.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00038147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00102208 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 213,544,667 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

