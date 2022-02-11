Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.61

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 1556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.