Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Decreases By 89.5%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:MIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 435,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
