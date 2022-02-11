Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Decreases By 89.5%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:MIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 435,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.