John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE HPF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 44,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $22.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.