John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HPF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 44,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

