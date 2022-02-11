Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.
Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
