Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

