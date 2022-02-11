Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 9,065 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,218% compared to the average daily volume of 688 call options.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 41,239 shares valued at $149,183. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precigen by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 334,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 338,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Precigen by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 258,280 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Precigen stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 1,293,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.27. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

