Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.18

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of SRL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 14,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

