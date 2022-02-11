The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE GUT remained flat at $$8.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

