Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.64. 1,107,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,951. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

