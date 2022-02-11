Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.64. 1,107,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,951. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Dividend History for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.