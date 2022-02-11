WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.05 million.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.54.

WEX stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.93. 703,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,997. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

