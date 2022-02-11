Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 270,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.