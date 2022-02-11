Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 392,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,725. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

