-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report ($1.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 691,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

