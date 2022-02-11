Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,720. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AHH. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

