ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,466. ASGN has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

