Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 454,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
