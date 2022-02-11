Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 454,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

