Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.95 million and the highest is $327.70 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $183.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

MSGS stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.90. 113,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,296. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

