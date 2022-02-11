Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

CFPZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

