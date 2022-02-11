Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Down 96.5% in January

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Angel Pond as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 23,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Angel Pond has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

