Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Short Interest Down 87.5% in January

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.72% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of WAVC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,380. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

