Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKIUF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

