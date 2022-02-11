GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Million

Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $5.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.05 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $21.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.52 million to $24.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.52 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 160,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 5.84.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

