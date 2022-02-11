Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report $9.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Flux Power reported sales of $6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $34.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

FLUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

FLUX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 269,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,619. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flux Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.