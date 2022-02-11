Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $40.11

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.11.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:VOR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,161. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
