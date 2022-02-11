Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 1,272.2% from the January 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 801,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,619. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.31. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

