DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 1,429.4% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DHHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. DiamondHead has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in DiamondHead by 166.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondHead by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 466,768 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiamondHead by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 455,164 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the third quarter worth about $3,890,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

