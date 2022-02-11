Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 423,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,786. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
