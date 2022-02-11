Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 423,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,786. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

