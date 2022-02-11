The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.17. 14,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

