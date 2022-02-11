$0.30 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Carter Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 70,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $415.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.22. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

