Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.12) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday.

SHEL traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,039 ($27.57). 8,410,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,390,808. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).

Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

